REHOBOTH BEACH, Del - The 32 annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach event has begun at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, bringing retired racing dogs and owners alike for a weekend of four legged fun.
The event is hosted by the non-profit of the same name, Greyhounds Reach the Beach. The organization says their mission is to fulfillment for retired racing greyhounds and other sighthounds and the people who love and care for them by organizing and hosting an annual event that offers education, socialization, and just plain fun.
The annual event features vendors with lots of greyhound related items including car magnets and leashes. Owners can also get professional pictures taken with their pets.
Dr. Jeannie Perron is veterinarian that traveled from Alexandria Virginia for the event. She says she's adopted greyhounds since she was in vet school in the 1990's.
"They're racing life is only a year or two at best. And then, you know, they are still a young dog. They need a home. So it's good for events like this to introduce people to how wonderful these dogs are "
Greyhounds Reach the Beach will last until Oct. 11, culminating in a parade on the Rehoboth Boardwalk starting at Grenoble Place, six blocks north of the Rehoboth bandstand.