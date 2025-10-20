LAUREL, Del.- Families visiting Trap Pond State Park will soon have another way to cool off. Delaware officials broke ground on a new water play area called the Cypress Splash Zone, set to open by mid-summer 2026.
The 5,000-square-foot splash zone will include four separate play areas designed for different age groups, plus one inclusive space for children of all abilities. The site will also feature restrooms, a first aid station, and an entry area.
“We’re excited to provide a place for children and families in western Sussex County and beyond to gather and cool off during the hot summer days,” said Matthew Ritter, director of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation.
Located near the Bald Cypress Nature Center, the project is being funded through an Economic Development Administration grant, state bond bill appropriations, and a $1.5 million contribution from Sussex County.
Rep. Timothy Dukes, who helped secure state funding, called it “a labor of love.” He said the new attraction will draw even more visitors to the area.
Sussex County Council President Douglas Hudson agreed, saying the new addition will boost tourism and local business.
Trap Pond State Park is already known for its cypress trees, trails, and water activities like kayaking and paddle boating.