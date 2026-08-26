REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Grove Park could reopen Friday after crews removed five red oak trees affected by bacterial leaf scorch, a disease spread by insects that feed on trees.
The park has been closed for about a week as the city addressed safety concerns involving the trees. Crews cut down the red oaks Tuesday and were cleaning up the park on Wednesday.
The closure disappointed some people who use the park.
“I was disappointed because my great nephew came down and couldn't come to the park.” Rehoboth local, Ray Bowen told Coast TV News.
With the five trees were considered the most pressing safety concern, but the city is also monitoring 14 additional trees that had previously been recommended for removal.
"It mainly goes for smaller trees, and we are still looking at those as possible removals to make room for more trees." Michale Lilly, Rehoboth Beach's arborist said.
The city hopes to reopen Grove Park on Friday and allow foot traffic on the grounds.
Rehoboth Beach is also considering ways to replace trees that have been lost. Plans under consideration include replanting, fertilization and injections intended to protect and restore trees throughout Grove Park.