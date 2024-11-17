HARBESON, Del. – Firefighters from Milton, Indian River, and Lewes responded to a house fire on Harbeson Road early Sunday morning. Delaware State Police reported heavy smoke on arrival, with all occupants safely out of the home.
Responders encountered heavy fire spreading from a one-story residence to a detached garage. Fire crews used multiple attack lines and an aerial master stream from Truck 85 to contain the blaze. Firefighters say propane and utilities on side “C” of the property added to the challenges of extinguishing the fire.
Harbeson Road (State Route 5) was closed between Anderson Corner Road and Rust Road for several hours as Delaware State Fire Police managed traffic control.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Additional details may be released by the Milton Fire Department, as the fire occurred within its district.