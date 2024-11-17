Harbeson Fire

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Additional details may be released by the Milton Fire Department, as the fire occurred within its district.

HARBESON, Del. – Firefighters from Milton, Indian River, and Lewes responded to a house fire on Harbeson Road early Sunday morning. Delaware State Police reported heavy smoke on arrival, with all occupants safely out of the home.

Responders encountered heavy fire spreading from a one-story residence to a detached garage. Fire crews used multiple attack lines and an aerial master stream from Truck 85 to contain the blaze. Firefighters say propane and utilities on side “C” of the property added to the challenges of extinguishing the fire.

Harbeson Road (State Route 5) was closed between Anderson Corner Road and Rust Road for several hours as Delaware State Fire Police managed traffic control.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Additional details may be released by the Milton Fire Department, as the fire occurred within its district.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you