MILFORD, Del. - A vending machine with Narcan, drug test strips and hygiene kits is located in Milford at 769 East Masten Circle.
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services says the vending machines are a way to combat drug use in Delaware.
The vending machines can also be found at the Pallet Village in Georgetown and Brandywine Counseling Community Services in Dover.
Matthew Walker has had to use Narcan before, and he says having the drug nearby would have made things easier.
"This is a life saver," said Walker, referencing the vending machines in Milford. "This is a game changer right here."
Martha Gery with Milford Advocacy for the Homeless thinks the machines are a great resource for people to get items privately.
"The thing is, people say are you for them, are you against them, and I always say, whatever helps and is not harming, that's what were really looking for," said Gery.