GEORGETOWN, Del. - Two harm reduction vending machines have been placed at two locations in Delaware.
The vending machines consist of narcan, drug test strips and hygiene kits. They have slowly but surely been popping up in various communities across Delmarva.
In May, two vending machines were placed in Princess Anne and Crisfield, Maryland.
According to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, the vending machines are a way to combat drug use in Delaware. The vending machines can be found in Georgetown at the Pallet Village and in Dover at Brandywine Counseling Community Services.
An electrician was helping to set up the vending machine today along with two people who work there removing papers from inside.
Trish Hill, Program Manager for the village, feels that this is a win for the community.
"We're just really excited to have a machine. We're really excited to work with Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health and Brandywine Counseling Community Services in order to make sure people have the things they need in order to be safe," said Hill.
Kits will include multiple items like narcan, which stops opioid overdoses, and drug test strips.
Angelina Mitchell has been at the Pallet Village since June 2024 and thinks the kits especially the hygiene kits are great idea.
"Sometimes it's hard to ask for help, or sometimes you might not have the money," said Mitchell.
For Hill, one thing stands out above the rest of the benefits of the vending machine.
"It saves lives," said Hill.
To receive an item you just need to put in your zip code and the number of the item you want. Everything is free of charge. The vending machine is not specifically for the Pallet Village, it is for everyone in the community.
The other four locations are:
- 2713 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805
- 24 Brookhill Drive, Newark, DE 19702
- 698 S. Bay Road, Dover, DE, 19901
- 769 E. Masten Circle, Milford, DE 19963