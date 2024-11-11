CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Governor Wes Moore joined military and community leaders on Maryland’s Eastern Shore this Veterans Day to posthumously commission Harriet Tubman as a Brigadier General in the Maryland National Guard, a first for the state and the nation. Tubman, born into slavery in Dorchester County, escaped to freedom and then made dangerous journeys back to Maryland to guide others to safety on the Underground Railroad.
During the ceremony, Gov. Moore spoke of Tubman’s courage and leadership, which he noted went unrecognized with any formal rank during her lifetime.
“Today we honor that legacy with an official rank that symbolizes what we’ve always known in our hearts—that Harriet Tubman deserved a star on her shoulder the whole time,” said Gov. Moore. Maryland National Guard Major General Janeen Birckhead joined in the tribute, emphasizing Tubman’s service as a symbol of strength and resilience. The 229th Army Band performed ceremonial music, and the Maryland Air National Guard conducted a commemorative flyover.
Tubman’s great-great-great-grandniece, Ernestine Wyatt, accepted the commissioning proclamation on behalf of the Tubman family.
“Her life has been an inspiration for generations,” said Wyatt, reflecting on Tubman’s lasting impact on American history and the generations of activists and leaders she inspired.
Tubman served in the U.S. Army as a spy, cook, and nurse. She is credited with being the first female to lead a combat regiment when she spearheaded a Union Army raid during the Civil War. On June 2, 1863, Tubman led 150 African American Union Soldiers in the Combahee Ferry Raid, an operation that rescued more than 700 slaves according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Gov. Moore’s remarks also highlighted Maryland’s complex history, noting that Tubman’s birthplace on the Eastern Shore holds both painful and hopeful legacies.
“The Eastern Shore was not just the birthplace but the foundation for much of our nation’s journey,” he said. “It’s where both suffering and progress were shaped and transformed.”
This posthumous honor officially links Harriet Tubman’s legacy of courage and unity with Maryland’s National Guard, ensuring her contributions continue to inspire future generations.