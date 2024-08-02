WASHINGTON - The Associated Press reports that Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough votes from delegates to become her party’s nominee for president, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said Friday.
This comes after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed Harris as his successor less than two weeks ago.
Harris would be the first woman of color at the top of a major party’s ticket, and she joined a call with supporters to say she is "honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee." said AP.
"It’s not going to be easy. But we’re going to get this done," Harris added. "As your future president, I know we are up to this fight."
The Democratic National Committee did not provide details of the delegate vote count and the online voting process ends on Monday.