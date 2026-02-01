OCEAN CITY, Md.— Harsh winds, crashing waves and freezing temperatures are creating concerns for residents and property owners across coastal Worcester County as a prolonged cold snap grips the region.
At the Ocean City Inlet, strong winds and rough surf have drawn attention not just for their intensity, but for the potential damage they could cause. Howard Schwartz, who owns a second home in Ocean Pines, said the extreme cold prompted him to travel to the area to protect his property.
“The extreme cold has put the fear of frozen pipes into my life,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz said he decided to stay in Ocean Pines for several extra days to ensure his home remains safe during the freezing conditions.
“I had come down really just to make sure the house was okay,” he said. “And now I’m spending a couple of extra days here to make sure the house stays okay.”
Other residents share similar concerns. Tom Ottenwaelder, also of Ocean Pines, said the weather prompted him to take additional precautions, particularly due to the wind.
“We checked on and winterized our boats a lot, tied down some furniture, mostly because of the wind,” Ottenwaelder said. “And added a couple space heaters to the little areas of the house that we were worried about things freezing.”
In addition to concerns about property damage from freezing temperatures, the combination of strong winds and rough seas is raising the risk of coastal erosion. Large waves have been pounding the Ocean City shoreline, similar to conditions seen during past hurricanes and nor’easters, according to Schwartz.
“Definitely concerns about erosion,” he said. “The waves hitting the inlet are very similar to the waves we’ve had when we’ve had hurricanes in the past and nor’easters. These are tremendous waves with potential to do damage.”
With cold temperatures, strong winds and rough surf expected to continue, residents and visitors are encouraged to take precautions as harsh conditions continue.
