Organizers say the event attracted participants of all ages who enjoyed a morning of fitness while contributing to the cause. (CustomFit360)

LEWES, Del. - More than 100 community members participated in the inaugural Harvest Hustle 5K run and 1K walk on Sat., Sept. 21, raising over $20,000 for Village Volunteers.

Funds raised through the event support transportation, home care and other services for seniors. (CustomFit360)

Executive Director Anna Moshier expressed her gratitude for the strong community support.

"This event not only raised vital funds but also showcased the caring spirit of Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Milton."

