DELAWARE- As concerns grow over rising utility bills, the Delaware General Assembly is stepping in. The Senate Environment, Energy, and Transportation Committee will hold a hearing on Feb. 14 to address the increased costs Delmarva Power customers say they are facing.
According to the General Assembly, representatives from the Public Service Commission and the Office of the Public Advocate will attend the hearing. The meeting will be open to public comments, which can be submitted in person or online.
Delmarva Power has attributed the spike in bills to an unusually cold winter, which has led to higher energy consumption. However, some lawmakers and customers are pushing for more transparency and possible regulatory actions.
For those interested in participating, details on how to submit comments can be found here.