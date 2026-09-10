MILLSBORO, Del. - Cattle grazing on local farms may not know their market value, but shoppers increasingly do as high beef prices put pressure on household grocery budgets.
In August, the Trump administration temporarily expanded the amount of imported lean beef trimmings eligible for a lower tariff rate, allowing an additional 300,000 metric tons into the United States over roughly 90 days.
The administration says the measure is intended to increase the supply available for ground beef and help reduce prices for consumers. This action comes as the U.S. cattle supply remains historically tight.
The temporary import measure applies specifically to lean beef trimmings commonly used in ground beef production. The additional quota is being made available in three 100,000-metric-ton tranches from September through November.
Lou Ann Rieley, owner of Rieley Brothers Farm, says her farm has seen growing demand from consumers who want to know more about the beef they buy and how the cattle were raised.
“Our sales have really skyrocketed,” Rieley says. “People want to know where their beef is coming from, who's growing it, what it's eating, and how it's being taken care of before it gets to them.”
Administration officials say increasing imports could provide consumers some relief at the grocery store. But shoppers such as Deanna Pauley say affordability is not their only concern.
Pauley, who has been budgeting for food while traveling through several states, says she has noticed a significant change in beef prices.
“Shopping has been really tough recently,” Pauley says. “I've seen a big change in beef prices recently.”
Pauley says she has also become increasingly concerned about the quality of meat available from some larger retailers.
“The quality seems to be going down at certain places,” Pauley says. “We've kind of given up on the big brand stands on beef, chicken and pork.”
Those concerns are helping some local producers attract customers who want a closer connection to the farms supplying their food.
For shoppers already scrutinizing every item that lands on their grocery receipt, however, the coming months could provide an important test: whether increasing the supply of imported beef actually translates into noticeable savings at the checkout counter.