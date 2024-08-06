SELBYVILLE, Del-DELDOT is proposing the construction of a roundabout at DE Route 54 and Hudson Rd. According to the 2019 Hazard Elimination Program, that area has been identified as a high crash location in Delaware.
On Tuesday, a DELDOT workshop will be held at the Selbyville Middle School to provide updates on the project design and construction schedule. In addition to safety concerns, DELDOT says the roundabout will help address future growth in that part of Sussex County. Members of the project team will be available to go into more detail about the plans and answer questions.
The workshop is scheduled to run from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.