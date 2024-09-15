GEORGETOWN, Del. - Thousands of people gathered in Georgetown Sunday to celebrate Central America's Independence Day and the start of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Hispanic Festival 2024.
A wide range of vendors, delicious food, live music, and kids' entertainment were all part of the festival on North Race Street.
CoastTV’s sister station, Telemundo Delmarva, was at the event, and even our mascot, Petey the Peacock, made an appearance.
"I was happy, extremely happy," said Christina Díaz-Malone, Georgetown council member and vice mayor. "Every year, I see more people coming to town from everywhere, from as far as Wilmington, New York, and Pennsylvania, people coming here to be together, and so in fellowship."
Proceeds from the event, after covering costs, will be donated to local organizations, including the First State Community Action Agency, La Casita, The Rosa Health Center, La Esperanza, and the Georgetown Police Department. The Voice Radio Network, event organizers, announced at the festival that they are also partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, marking their biggest partnership to date.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the festival in our area.