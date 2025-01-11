Historic Lewes Farmers Market

LEWES, Del. — The Historic Lewes Farmers Market has awarded eight scholarships to small-scale farmers across Delmarva to attend conferences focused on sustainable and regenerative farming practices.

This year’s recipients include Zach Dittmar of Dittmar Family Farms, Jay McCutcheon of Weathered Eye Farm, Josh Nash of Nash Veggies and Travis and Stephanie Reid of Reid Angus. HLFM says these scholarships will enable them to attend conferences such as the Future Harvest Annual Conference and the National Angus Convention.

Additionally, four women farmers received scholarships from the Debra L. Schaefer Emerging Women Farmers’ Fund, including Alison Taylor, Kay Carney, Jenny Dittmar and Andrea Davis-Cetina. They will attend specialized conferences such as the Women in Agriculture Regional Conference and the Pasa Sustainable Agriculture Conference.

