LEWES, Del. - A World War II-era artillery piece has found a new home at Cape Henlopen State Park, an addition to the Fort Miles Museum's growing outdoor artillery exhibit, with the help of Coastal Towing.
The cannon, a 155 GPF gun, was officially installed near Battery 519, where the museum is located. According to Terrance McGovern, treasurer of the Fort Miles Historic Association, this type of gun played a critical role during the early days of Fort Miles' establishment.
“When Fort Miles was first established during World War II, the very first artillery that came here to defend the entrance to the Delaware Bay were four of these guns,” McGovern said. “They never fired in anger, but they were here as a temporary defense in case of a German fleet attack.”
The guns, which arrived in 1941, were eventually replaced in 1944 with permanent defense systems, said McGovern. Now, more than 80 years later, a restored version of one of those original cannons has returned to the grounds where it once stood guard.
The artillery piece came from an American Legion post in Akron, Ohio, where it had been on display. The Fort Miles Historic Association secured the gun through a trade, and the Mahon Foundation Collection helped restore it with new wheels and an axle.
“This is where the museum area is, so they're putting it here so people can come and see what these guns looked like,” McGovern said. “It hasn’t been a gun like this since 1944.”
Previously, similar guns had been displayed near the beach bathhouse, but the move to the museum area allows better access for educational and historical interpretation, said volunteers.
McGovern hopes the addition will draw more visitors to learn about Delaware’s military history. “Hopefully people will come down and see the museum and learn about the history of Delaware Bay and Lewes.”
The Fort Miles Museum and Historical Area is part of Cape Henlopen State Park and features a wide range of World War II exhibits, including restored barracks, observation towers155 and artillery pieces.