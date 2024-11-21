DELAWARE- The Delaware Senate Republican Caucus has re-elected Senator Gerald Hocker (R-Ocean View) as their leader and Senator Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown) as Republican Whip for the upcoming 153rd General Assembly.
Hocker, who represents the 20th District, begins his fourth term. While Pettyjohn, re-elected to his third consecutive term as Republican Whip, will continue guiding legislative priorities alongside Hocker.
"It is an incredible honor to represent the people of the 20th District and lead our caucus as we tackle key issues facing Delaware," Hocker said. "Our priorities remain clear: improving education, enhancing public safety, and addressing economic challenges that affect everyday Delawareans."
Pettyjohn echoed Hocker’s sentiment, stressing the need for practical, innovative solutions to the state’s challenges. “We face serious issues as a state, and it’s vital that we deliver policies that work for Delawareans," he said. "Together, we’ll continue to advance common-sense solutions to strengthen our communities.”
The Senate will convene on Dec. 16 to confirm gubernatorial nominations. The regular session is set to begin on Jan. 14, 2025.
Hocker and Pettyjohn represent the 20th and 19th Senate Districts, respectively.