MILFORD, Del. - The sight of people sleeping on benches, under trees, or in cars is a growing issue in Milford, drawing both empathy and concern from residents and business owners.
As the homeless population becomes more visible, the Milford Police Department is taking steps to address the situation.
Chief Cecilia Ashe emphasized the department’s commitment to maintaining public safety for everyone, regardless of economic status.
“We will enforce those laws and work with property owners, businesses, and communities,” Chief Ashe said. “It’s important that we as a police department remain apolitical. Our job is to provide public safety to all, including the houseless community.”
Isiah Hicks, who experiences homelessness with his wife, described the daily struggle of finding a place to sleep.
“I feel like I’m getting teary eyes when I think about it. It makes me cry, but I just want to say to everybody out there dealing with that situation—don’t give up,” Hicks said.
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, Chief Ashe expressed hope for a more compassionate approach, focusing on how the community can help rather than simply addressing the issue as a problem to be managed.