MILFORD, Del. — House of David Milford DE Inc. has released its 2025 Impact Report, detailing a year of expanded services, community partnerships and measurable support for people across Sussex and Kent counties.
The report outlines how the organization delivered 1,356 community meals in 2025, provided food pantry support to 147 families, and assisted 76 families through its clothing closet. It also connected 151 individuals to housing, health, employment and recovery resources.
A major milestone came in April with the launch of the nonprofit’s on-site emergency housing program. By the end of the year, four people had received housing stabilization support, with two transitioning into independent housing.
“Our mission is rooted in restoring dignity and creating real pathways to stability for individuals and families experiencing hardship,” said Dr. David A. Shockley Jr., executive director of House of David Milford DE Inc. “This report reflects the power of community collaboration. Every meal served, every referral made, and every life stabilized represents the compassion and commitment of our volunteers, donors, and partners working together to strengthen our region.”
The organization also hosted several outreach events throughout the year, including community meals for Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas, along with a back-to-school initiative that served hundreds of people who live there.
In addition to direct services, House of David launched the House of David Arts Academy, offering free music education to children from economically challenged households in the Milford area.
Despite limited resources, the nonprofit reported a positive financial balance for 2025 while continuing to grow its programs and strengthen its facility to support emergency housing and stabilization efforts.
Looking ahead, House of David plans to expand emergency housing capacity in 2026, increase community meal offerings, relaunch youth arts programming and develop a mentorship program for boys and young men ages 5 to 25.