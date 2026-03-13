DELAWARE- The House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday creating a new criminal offense to protect access to reproductive health care and places of worship.
Rep. Debra Heffernan and Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman sponsored House Substitute 1 for House Bill 272 to establish the crime of “interference with reproductive health services or exercise of religion” under Delaware law. The proposal models itself after the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and places such cases under the jurisdiction of Delaware’s Superior Court.
“No one should be harassed, threatened, or blocked simply for seeking medical care or exercising their religious beliefs,” said Rep. Debra Heffernan, House prime sponsor of HB 272.
According to officials, the federal FACE Act became law in 1994 following a rise in violence targeting reproductive health care providers and patients. The law prohibits violent, threatening, damaging or obstructive conduct intended to hurt, intimidate or interfere with someone seeking, providing or obtaining reproductive health services, or practicing their religion at a place of worship.
Supporters of the Delaware bill say the state currently relies on several separate laws that do not specifically address interference with reproductive health clinics or houses of worship.
If enacted, Delaware lawmakers say HB 272 would make it clear under state law that blocking entrances or exits to clinics or houses of worship, threatening patients, staff members or clergy, and damaging property tied to those facilities are illegal acts.
Officials say the measure does not restrict speech, protests or public assembly, and only addresses violent or obstructive actions.
Data from the Center for Reproductive Rights shows harassment and violence connected to reproductive health services have increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Reports from that year noted a 538% increase in clinic entrance blockages, a 913% increase in stalking of clinic staff and a 133% increase in bomb threats in states that protect abortion rights.
“The FACE Act is a necessary bill that ensures the personal decisions and religious beliefs of our neighbors will not be infringed upon — especially through acts of intimidation or violence,” said Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman.
The legislation now heads to the Delaware Senate for consideration.