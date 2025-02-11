DOVER, Del.- Delaware housing advocates are urging state leaders to allocate at least 1 percent of the state budget to address the ongoing affordable housing shortage.
With an estimated 20,000 additional units needed, advocates say greater public investment is necessary to ensure residents have access to housing.
Rising construction, land and development costs have made it increasingly difficult for low- and middle-income families to secure housing. Advocates argue that without sustained state and federal support, private developers cannot meet the demand for affordable homes.
“The lack of affordable housing isn’t just a statistic—it’s a growing crisis that impacts thousands of Delawareans every day,” said Wes Stefanick, CEO of the Delaware Association of REALTORS®. “Despite rising costs, Delaware’s financial commitment to affordable housing has remained stagnant, except for occasional one-time increases. State investment must increase now.”
Rachel Stucker, executive director of Housing Alliance Delaware, said the shortage is contributing to rising rents and increased homelessness. “Delaware's home health aides, poultry workers, teaching assistants, nursing assistants, medical secretaries, and childcare workers cannot find safe, affordable housing in our communities,” Stucker said. “Investing in housing is an investment in jobs, families, and the local economy.”
The shortage extends beyond affordable housing to include starter and middle-market homes. Katie Gillis, executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Delaware, said regulatory challenges have made it difficult to build these types of homes.
Advocates are calling on lawmakers to prioritize long-term funding in the fiscal year 2026 budget and beyond to help alleviate the housing crisis.