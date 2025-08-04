DELAWARE — Cleaning up the coast, volunteer registration is now open for the 38th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at more than 45 sites statewide.
The Cleanup is hosted by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC). Participants are invited to help remove litter, debris, and recyclables from the state’s beaches, waterways, and natural areas. Registration is available online.
Every year, thousands show up to help DNREC promote public health and the environment.
“Everyone who participates in the cleanup is playing a role in keeping Delaware’s coastlines, beaches, and waterways clean,” DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said. “We thank you in advance for making a difference today, and for setting an example for others to continue throughout the rest of the year and into the future.”
While the annual event is the largest cleanup organized by DNREC, the agency encourages year-round efforts to reduce litter. Suggested actions include picking up trash near homes, removing waste while enjoying outdoor activities, and recycling appropriately.