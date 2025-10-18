REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Dogs dressed as a dinosaurs stole the show at this year’s Bark on the Boards Block Party, hosted by the Brandywine Valley SPCA on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand.
The Jurassic Park-themed costume took top honors in the popular pet costume contest, one of many crowd-favorite events at the annual celebration.
Dozens gathered along the boardwalk for a day of family-friendly fun that included a dock dogs diving competition, yoga with puppies, and a lively drag show featuring Aura Iris and Kadet Kelly.
Live music from the Bachelor Boys Band kept the energy high, while CoastTV News Anchor Madeleine Overturf emceed the festivities. Kids enjoyed games and crafts in the dedicated fun zone, and dozens of vendors lined the boardwalk with pet products and treats.
New to this year’s event was a 1K walk for people and pups, which helped bring the celebration out onto the boardwalk and encouraged more community participation.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA showcased several adoptable pets during the event. Proceeds from the event support the BVSPCA’s mission to care for animals daily, offering services like medical care, shelter, adoption, and low-cost veterinary care.