SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — Shoppers preparing for the approaching snowstorm were met with some empty shelves Thursday at Ace Hardware locations in Milton and Lewes, as winter supplies sold out quickly.
At the Milton store, the shelves normally stocked with ice melt were completely bare, with only a few shovels remaining. Employees said many customers came in specifically looking for ice melt and left disappointed.
“We’re all out until tomorrow,” said Grace Canvin, an employee at the Milton location, answering a customer.
Canvin said the lack of salt has caused concern among residents as snow looms.
“We are completely out of all salt, which is causing a little bit of anxiety with the town here, but we have plenty of shovels,” she said.
While some shovels remained in Milton, the Ace Hardware store in Lewes was out of ice melt, shovels and sleds altogether. Employees at both locations said a shipment is expected Friday morning that should restock most winter supplies.
Shopper Ory Hopkins said he had to settle for an alternative product.
“I had to settle for pellets because I actually would've liked another style. But I do have some more at home,” Hopkins said.
Both stores were also completely out of snow blowers, and Ace employees said they do not expect to receive additional units in the coming days.
Another shopper, Rebeca Heistand, said she had to get creative.
“We don’t know if we’re going to have the heavy snow or if we’re going to have the powdery snow,” Heistand said. “If we have the powdery snow, I need a leaf blower anyway, so I thought maybe getting a leaf blower to blow off the powder from the cars might be helpful.”
Employees said Ace Hardware plans to remain open throughout the storm unless safety concerns prompt closures.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.