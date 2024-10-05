REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will host its inaugural fundraiser, Surf Swap, on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 3-7 p.m. at the Rise Up Coffee parking lot on Rehoboth Avenue.
The event will feature local surfers selling used surfboards and gear, live music from Brad Allen and His Escape Hatch and artwork from local artists.
Environmental organizations, including Delaware Sea Grant and Plastic Free Delaware, will also be present, offering educational activities for all ages. Admission is free, and Rise Up Coffee will serve organic coffee and tacos.