REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will host its inaugural fundraiser, Surf Swap, on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 3-7 p.m. at the Rise Up Coffee parking lot on Rehoboth Avenue.

The event will feature local surfers selling used surfboards and gear, live music from Brad Allen and His Escape Hatch and artwork from local artists.

Environmental organizations, including Delaware Sea Grant and Plastic Free Delaware, will also be present, offering educational activities for all ages. Admission is free, and Rise Up Coffee will serve organic coffee and tacos.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

