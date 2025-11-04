ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va.- Republican Rob Bloxom Jr. defeats Democratic challenger Liz Richardson for the Virginia House of Delegates. The 100th district seat covers Virginia's Eastern Shore and part of Virginia Beach.
Bloxom owns multiple businesses in the county, from auto parts to seafood. His campaign site states that he was named the 2015 Legislative Rookie of the Year by the Virginia Education Association, given the Champion of Economic Development Award in 2019 by the Eastern Shore Economic Development Authority and named the 2022 Legislator of the Year by the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation. During the 2022 and 2023 Virginia General Assembly, he was chosen to be a budget conferee by the Speaker.
"My first-hand knowledge of our diverse challenges inspires me to create a better future for my children and for the citizens of the 100th District.” Bloxom stated on his campaign site.
Democratic challenger Liz Richardson says she was running to ensure rural and coastal voices are better heard in the General Assembly. Richardson’s campaign website highlights her family’s roots on the Shore, including farmers, watermen, teachers and first responders.
"Too often, rural and coastal community voices are left out of policy conversations that directly impact their lives." said Richardson's website.