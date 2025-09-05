BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Members of Delaware's congressional delegation joined Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Greg Patterson and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Col. Ryan Baum to tour key coastal restoration projects at the Indian River Inlet, backed by more than $15 million in federal support.
The group gathered near the base of the Charles W. Cullen Bridge to inspect completed upgrades to the sand bypass system on the south side of the inlet. The system, which helps move sand from south to north to reduce erosion and maintain beach health, was improved using $1.2 million in Congressionally Directed Spending secured by Coons in 2022.
The group observed areas affected by coastal erosion and went to see ongoing replenishment efforts supported by $8.1 million in combined state and federal funding. These efforts aim to protect the beach, the Route 1 corridor, and surrounding communities from severe storm damage.
“There is a natural resource value in having this be a healthy ecosystem for the sand. And that protects everything behind the sand—our communities, our coastline and our infrastructure,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “There is an economic development value in having good, wide beaches that millions of visitors that come here every year can enjoy.”
From 2022 through 2024, Coons helped direct over $15 million to navigation and shoreline projects across Sussex County. Coastal improvements along the Indian River Inlet alone have received more than $43.8 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.