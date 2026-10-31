DELAWARE - Several Delaware landmarks will light up teal Nov. 2 as part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.
The Delaware Governor’s Mansion, Dover Motor Speedway, Legislative Hall and Indian River Inlet Bridge in Dewey Beach are among six participating sites.
The displays are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s annual Light the World in Teal campaign, which includes more than 1,750 locations worldwide.
More than 7 million Americans, including about 23,000 Delaware residents, are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the foundation.
People can also participate by wearing teal, displaying the color at home or work, or sharing information about Alzheimer’s on social media.