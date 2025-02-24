SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – PJM Interconnection has announced that the last coal-fired power generator in Delaware is being shut down. Indian River Unit 4, owned by NRG, is being retired two years ahead of schedule.
“The Indian River Power Plant has been in operation and serving the Delaware community since 1957. Indian River Unit 4 was originally scheduled to retire in June 2022; however, at the request of PJM, NRG has continued to operate the unit under a Reliability-Must-Run agreement," According to Erik Linden, an NRG spokesperson. "This was to ensure a reliable power supply in the area while Delmarva Power completed transmission upgrades. While PJM initially estimated it could take Delmarva until December 2026 to complete the work, the transmission upgrade project has been completed ahead of schedule, eliminating the need to continue the RMR."
Linden added "The retirement of the plant means the end of an era of dedicated service. We empathize with the impact this has on our dedicated employees and the local Delaware residents but are grateful for the opportunity to ‘keep the lights on’ and serve in partnership with the community for more than 68 years. Employees have been offered the opportunity to apply for open positions within NRG, and the company is prepared to provide transition assistance and severance in accordance with all NRG policies and applicable collective bargaining agreements. Unit 4 continues to operate until its final closure, we will remain focused on the safety of all employees and protecting the environment.”
Indian River Unit 10, which is a separate part of the plant, will continue to operate until mid-2026. According to Linden PJM has asked for Unit 10 to stay operating for reliability purposes.