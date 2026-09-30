MILLSBORO, Del.- The Indian River Board of Education is accepting applications from people interested in filling a vacant District 1 seat through June 30, 2027.
The board has set a 4 p.m. Oct. 14 deadline for candidates to submit the required materials.
Candidates must be U.S. and Delaware citizens who live within the Indian River School District and the District 1 area. They must also be at least 18 years old at the time of the election.
Under the school district's requirements, candidates cannot be paid employees of the district subject to the board's rules and regulations. Candidates also cannot have been convicted of embezzlement.
According to the school board, candidates will have to complete a criminal background check and Child Protection Registry check.
People interested in the vacant seat must submit a notarized Candidate Filing Form and a letter of interest before the Oct. 14 deadline.
The person selected to fill the District 1 vacancy will serve through June 30, 2027.