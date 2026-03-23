SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Indian River School District is encouraging parents to start checking their child's bookbag for the safety of school environments.
According to the IRSD, some items that students bring to school are not appropriate and regularly checking bookbags can help ensure safety in schools.
"We understand that many items children bring to school are meant to be fun or harmless. However, even toy weapons, look-alike items, or 3-D printed objects that resemble wapons can cause concern and disrupt the sense of safety we work hard to build each day," mentioned the IRSD in a Facebook post.
Disciplinary action and contact with the School Resource officers will take place in result of inappropriate items.