Indian River School District receives Delaware Bridge to Practice Grant

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Indian River School District has been awarded more than $200,000 through the State of Delaware’s Bridge to Practice Grant to support early literacy instruction across the district.
The funding was awarded by the Delaware Department of Education. The school says it supports the state’s ongoing commitment to ensuring all students achieve reading proficiency by the end of third grade.
According to IRSD, the grant will help expand professional learning opportunities for educators as the district continues implementing the Science of Reading and Structured Literacy.
The Delaware Department of Education identified early literacy as a statewide priority in the Fall of 2025, outlining four key focus areas aimed at improving reading outcomes, saying the initiative is job-embedded, high-quality professional development for educators.
Through the Bridge to Practice Grant, Indian River School District says it will enhance professional learning in alignment with Senate Bill 4, which the school says requires all K–3 instructional staff to complete state-approved, evidence-based literacy training by the 2027–28 school year.
The grant will fund Early Literacy Leadership Academy training for school-based leadership teams, provide literacy training to 40 educators, and support the launch of “Unlocking Literacy: SoR in Action for ALL,” a districtwide professional learning series beginning in February.