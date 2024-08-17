SELBYVILLE, Del. — Schools in the Indian River School District are set to host a series of open houses throughout August and September, providing families with an opportunity to meet school staff, view class lists, and tour school buildings. These open houses are designed to prepare students and parents for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.
The open houses will feature multiple sessions, with specific times dedicated to different grade levels, ensuring that each family can receive personalized attention. The events are aimed at fostering a smooth transition for students, especially those entering new grades or schools.
The 2024-2025 school year will officially begin on Tuesday, September 3, for students in Grades K, 6, and 9, as well as those attending the Howard T. Ennis School, excluding preschool. Students in Grades 1-5, 7-8, and 10-12 will start the following day, Wednesday, September 4. Preschool programs, including those at Howard T. Ennis, are scheduled to commence on Wednesday, September 11.
### Open House Schedule
**August 27**
- Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Grades K-5, 5:00 p.m.
- Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Grades 6-8, 6:30 p.m.
- Indian River High School, 6:30 p.m.
**August 28**
- Millsboro Middle School, Grade 6, 5:00 p.m.
- East Millsboro Elementary School, Grades 1-2, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- Howard T. Ennis School, All Grades, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- Long Neck Elementary School, Grades K-2, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- Georgetown Middle School, Grade 7, 5:00-6:30 p.m.
- Sussex Central High School, 5:00-7:00 p.m.
- Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grade 1, 5:30 p.m.
- Selbyville Middle School, Grades 7-8, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Millsboro Middle School, Grades 7-8, 6:00 p.m.
- East Millsboro Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
- Georgetown Middle School, Grade 6, 6:00-7:30 p.m.
- Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grades 2 and 4, 6:30 p.m.
- Georgetown Middle School, Grade 8, 6:30-8:00 p.m.
- Selbyville Middle School, Grade 6, 7:00-8:00 p.m.
**August 29**
- Georgetown Elementary School, Grades PreK-2, 5:00 p.m.
- John M. Clayton Elementary School, Kindergarten and New Students, 5:00-5:30 p.m.
- East Millsboro Elementary School, Kindergarten, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- North Georgetown Elementary School, Grades K-1, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- Long Neck Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grades 3 and 5, 5:30 p.m.
- John M. Clayton Elementary School, “Meet Your Teacher,” Grades K-5, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Georgetown Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 6:00 p.m.
- Phillip C. Showell Elementary School, All Grades, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
- North Georgetown Elementary School, Grades 2-5, 6:15-7:15 p.m.
- Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Kindergarten, 6:30 p.m.
**September 5**
- Howard T. Ennis, Preschool, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- IRSD Early Learning Center, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
Families are encouraged to attend these sessions to ensure a seamless start to the school year. For more information about specific open houses, please contact your child’s school directly.