...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 5 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding may linger near the times of high tide through Monday. The highest water levels and greatest impacts are forecast to occur during the Sunday morning high tide, when isolated Moderate coastal flood impacts are possible along the back bays. Ice from the back bays could get pushed onshore during high tide, and flood waters could freeze on roadways, further complicating impacts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/07 PM 3.4 -1.2 0.2 None 31/07 AM 5.2 0.5 0.4 None 31/08 PM 4.4 -0.2 1.0 None 01/08 AM 6.9 2.2 2.1 Minor 01/08 PM 5.9 1.2 2.3 None 02/09 AM 6.4 1.8 1.6 Minor &&
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 10 below. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, central and southern New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
