LONG NECK, Del. - Despite the freezing cold temperatures soon to be followed by a coastal storm, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company remains ready to answer the call.
 
The dangerous weather systems and conditions that often run through the coast make the call response operations of fire departments difficult.
 
President of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Patrick Miller, says cold conditions pose many challenges.
 
"The inclement weather, the periods of cold weather impacts our ability to traverse to the station, dealing with ice and roadway hazards," Miller says. "It also impacts our ability with apparatus, pumps freezing, water freezing, making sure the apparatus is operational and able to be utilized if needed."
 
Miller says in the cold weather, they often start the trucks and leave them running outside just to get the firetrucks' fluids moving. But one of the biggest struggles Miller notes is the roadways.
 
"The trucks are hard to maneuver anyways, but when you have that snow or ice on the road, that does create a concern," said Miller. "Dealing with the secondary roads, many of them are not macadam, they're tar and chip. So the chip or stones dissipate, leaves the tar, which, as it gets cold, gets very hard very slick. Rain, water, snow makes it even worse."
 
With most of the back roads not getting immediate plow attention, firefighters at the Indian River Volunteer Company often
Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY
 
Bruce Marson, who lives in Long Neck, says he appreciates the fire company's sense of urgency.
 
"The peace of mind, knowing that we have the professional dedicated team out there, it’s certainly good news to my wife and I," said Marson.
 
Fire crews across the coast have begun practicing for the frigid temperatures, which have caused some bodies of water to freeze.
 
The Ocean City Fire Department completed its own on-ice training session. OCFD officials recommend that community members stay off frozen waters.
 
“Changing winter conditions can create hidden dangers,” said Interim Fire Chief Derrick Simpson. “Ice may look safe, but it can fail without warning. We want everyone to enjoy the season safely by staying off frozen waterways, watching children closely, and keeping pets leashed near icy areas.”
 
Stay up to date with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

Recommended for you