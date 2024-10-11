WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. - After two weeks of attempting to capture an injured sea turtle, the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute rescued the creature.
The pictured subadult Loggerhead was found with an injury to its rear flipper and covered in barnacles and algae, indicating potential health issues, said MERR. The turtle was evaluated by the institute's Stranding Response Center and to a long term rehabilitation facility.
MERR accredited the successful rescue to people who live in the area and reported the sightings of the turtle to the group. Another turtle was recently found in Bethany Beach, but sustained injuries from a boat propeller.