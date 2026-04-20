BISHOPVILLE, MD -Worcester County Government’s Isle of Wight offices at the intersection of MD Route 90 and St. Martins Neck Road will reopen Monday, April 20, 2026, with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m.
Worcester County Commissioners and health department leaders will mark the reopening as services return to the site following a closure period.
Beginning April 20, the Treasurer’s Office and the Worcester County Health Department will resume satellite operations at the Isle of Wight location. The Treasurer’s Office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the Health Department will operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
County leaders also announced that the temporary payment drop box at the Ocean Pines Library will be discontinued effective April 20. Payments can be made in person at the Isle of Wight offices or placed in the drop box available at that location.
The reopening takes place following a renovation that began in mid-November.