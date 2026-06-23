BETHANY BEACH, Del. - For Jia Zhao, this summer marks her first time in America. Zhao was one of several international students who attended a J-1 visa student event Tuesday at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach.
The event gave students time to meet one another, connect with volunteers and learn more about the coastal communities where they are living and working.
“I want to experience the American culture and improve my English, and make a lot of friends from all over the world,” Zhao said.
Organizers said Tuesday’s turnout was strong, despite the weather. Local restaurants donated food, while businesses and organizations, including Beebe Healthcare, provided items such as first aid kits.
The event also included games, free food and bike repairs. For many J-1 visa students, bicycles are a main way to travel around beach towns and nearby communities.
Jiaxion Xie, a student from China, said volunteers helped repair her electric bicycle.
“They helped me to repair my electric bicycle, and they gave us so much delicious food,” Xie said. “I think it’s very nice, very kind.”
Volunteers said they want J-1 visa students to leave with a positive view of American culture and the people they meet, and share that experience when they return home.