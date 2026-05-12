SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Jill Hicks, a candidate for Sussex County Council District 5, announced that she has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma and will begin treatment in the coming weeks.
In a press release, Hicks said some people had noticed swelling in her face in recent weeks related to what was believed to be a cyst. After undergoing a PET scan, Hicks said doctors determined the cancer is localized and treatable.
"While treatments will last 7 weeks, I should be able to keep a full schedule during much of that time," said Hicks.
Hicks said she decided to publicly share the diagnosis because she believes voters deserve transparency during her campaign for public office.
She credited Dr. Julian Amin of ENT & Allergy of Delaware, the Helen Graham Cancer Center in Christiana and the Tunnell Cancer Center in Rehoboth Beach for her care and treatment plan.
Hicks said the experience reinforced the importance of accessible and affordable health care in Sussex County.
"This experience underscores for me what all of us know, and that is the need for world-class, accessible, and affordable treatment for our growing population here in Sussex County," said Hicks. "I feel blessed that this is available to me, and if elected to County Council I will strive with renewed energy and commitment to ensure that excellent care is available to everyone in Sussex County."
Hicks said she plans to continue campaigning ahead of the Nov. 3 election and will provide updates on her progress through her campaign website.