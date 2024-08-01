SYMRNA, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction announced that John Dupras, a 79-year-old inmate from Lewes who served a life sentence for Murder in 1986, died on July 27.
The DOC states that Dupras had underlying health conditions and was being treated in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center’s infirmary for multiple chronic conditions. Durpas was found unresponsive in his cell on July 27 after midnight. Medical staff responded and found that he was not breathing and had no pulse. Emergency medical services paramedics arrived and pronounced Durpas dead at 1:03 a.m.
Durpas’ body was released to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause of death.