SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a two-car crash that left a 6-year-old boy dead.
The crash happened about 4:28 p.m. July 27 when a Toyota Corolla was driving south on Coverdale Road and failed to stop at the Hastings Farm Road stop sign, according to police. A Toyota Tundra traveling east on Hastings Farm Road struck the passenger side of the Corolla.
Keydan Garcia-Garcia, 6, of Bridgeville, was in the rear seat of the Corolla and suffered life-threatening injuries. He died Aug. 1 in the hospital.
The Corolla’s driver, a 44-year-old woman from Bridgeville, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 15-year-old girl, who was in the front passenger seat, was critically hurt and also taken to the hospital.
The Tundra’s driver, a 45-year-old man from Georgetown, refused transport to the hospital, police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Cpl. J. Smith at 302-703-3267, send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police, or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.