DELMARVA — Maryland’s two-week firearms season for sika and white-tailed deer opens Saturday, Nov. 29, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 13. The season includes the option to hunt on certain Sundays in all but three counties (Baltimore, Howard, and Prince George's), giving hunters more weekend opportunities to get outdoors and assist in managing Maryland’s deer population.
“The two-week firearms season is fast approaching and Maryland hunters are preparing for opening day,” said Karina Stonesifer, Director of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service. “As part of the hunting heritage for many families, the firearms season is by far the most popular deer hunting season in the state. For many new hunters, this is the first exposure they have to deer hunting, deer management, and the feeling of putting fresh venison on the table for their families.”
In Delaware, General Firearm deer season begins on Friday, Nov. 14. Delaware defines general firearms as: shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, authorized straight-walled pistol-caliber rifles, and archery equipment.
Maryland Regulations and Licensing
Hunters can review bag limits, antlerless season dates, and other deer hunting regulations in the 2025–2026 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.
Those pursuing sika deer must purchase a sika hunting stamp in addition to their hunting license. Stamps and licenses are available online through the MD Outdoors licensing portal, at authorized licensing agents, or by calling DNR Licensing and Registration Services at 866-344-8889.
Antler Restrictions and Safety Requirements
Maryland hunters should note that the antler-point restriction remains in effect:
One antlered white-tailed deer within the yearly bag limit may be harvested without restriction.
Any additional antlered deer taken must have at least three points on one antler.
Junior hunters and apprentice license holders (age 16 or younger) are exempt from this rule.
During firearms season, all hunters and their companions must wear daylight fluorescent orange or pink for visibility and safety. This may include:
A solid-colored fluorescent cap, or
A vest or jacket with at least 250 square inches of fluorescent material on both the front and back, or
A camouflage garment containing at least 50% fluorescent color above the waist.
Hunters using tree stands are urged to inspect all equipment and always use a full-body safety harness. The DNR also recommends attaching to the tree with a prusik knot and safety line before leaving the ground.
Chronic Waste Disease
Hunters should also be aware that the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Area in Maryland expanded earlier this year to include Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties.
Deer harvested within the management area may not be transported outside the zone unless specific exceptions are met. While research indicates CWD is not naturally transmissible to humans, hunters are advised not to consume meat from sick animals or any parts of the brain, spinal column, or lymph nodes.
Contributing to Conservation
Hunters can give back by donating venison to help feed families in need. Maryland offers a state tax credit for donated deer, and additional local programs are available through licensed deer processors.