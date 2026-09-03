SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Sussex County Emergency Management is encouraging people across the county to take steps now to prepare for emergencies as September marks National Preparedness Month.
The county is working with local libraries this month to help people build disaster kits and think through what they would need during a crisis. Sussex County leaders say sample kits are available to view at the Greenwood, Milton, and South Coastal libraries. Additional information is available through the Emergency Management division’s website.
The displays include items that can help households manage during an emergency, such as bottled water, a first aid kit, a flashlight and batteries, a portable weather radio, nonperishable food, a can opener, medications, a waterproof sleeve for important documents and a watertight container.
Sussex County Emergency Management also will hold three “Are you Ready?” sessions at county libraries during September. The sessions are scheduled for:
- 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at Greenwood Library, 100 Mill St., Greenwood
- 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Milton Library, 121 Union St., Milton
- 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at South Coastal Library, 43 Kent Ave., Bethany Beach
Timothy Cooper, Sussex County’s emergency manager, said preparedness begins with understanding the risks facing each household.
“Everyone needs to evaluate their risk and ask themselves important questions, such as, ‘Am I in an evacuation zone?’ They need to think about everyone in the home, including pets, how everyone will communicate in a crisis,” Cooper said. “All of these are important little steps to take now so they don’t become bigger issues in a crisis.”
The county encourages people to consider the needs of everyone in their homes when developing an emergency plan, including pets, medications and ways to communicate if normal services are disrupted.
Rachel Lynch, county librarian, said libraries can help connect people with important emergency information.
“This is critical information that every citizen should have, and we are proud to work with Emergency Management in delivering that,” Lynch said.
National Preparedness Month is observed each September, but Sussex County Emergency Management emphasizes that emergency planning is a year-round responsibility.
People can use the library displays as a starting point for creating their own disaster kits at home, at work or at school.