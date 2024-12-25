DELAWARE— It was the trial of the century, answering a question for the ages: Is Santa Claus real or not? On Dec. 10, in a Georgetown courtroom, kids, fans and skeptics alike got a definitive answer: The jolly man in red is real. At least that was the ruling from Judge Peter Jones in Superior Court.
Some might view this case as a well-disguised reenactment of the Miracle on 34th Street but the children in the courtroom knew better, they knew the stakes, and they would help make a difference in the outcome of the case.
It all started when a man named Kris Kringle was hauled into court after claiming to be Santa Claus. It's a claim prosecuting attorney Bliss Soucek brushed aside as pure lunacy. "I'm focused on making sure that Mr. Kringle is put into a facility so that he stays safe, and that he doesn't cause any harm to himself. He thinks he's Santa Claus. So obviously, he needs to be committed."
Lucky for Kringle, he had great representation in the form of defense council and retired judge Jane Brady. The masterful former judge understood the challenge in front of her but pushed ahead anyway knowing good little boys and girls the world over were depending on her. "We have to convince the judge that Santa Kris Kringle is indeed Santa Claus. And that's a heavy lift, but I think we can do it."
Kringle himself seemed to be sweating gumdrops at the prospect of being locked up. "I'm really worried that there are people who don't believe anymore. And, I'm afraid that lack of belief might cause things to go poorly." Said Kringle.
The defense leaned towards the safety of sanity calling Attorney Rob Gibbs AKA state psychologist Dr. Herbert Westover to the stand to testify against the man claiming to be Santa. "he's delusional if he really believes he is Santa Claus." Said Westover in a pretrial moment with the press.
Once the trial started round and round it would go, the prosecution casting doubt at every turn, the defense doubling down on the idea that Kris Kringle is, in fact, Santa Claus. The children in the courtroom did their best to sway the judge by ringing bells and showing everyone that they believe and yet still in the waning moments of the case things looked bleak.
Then it happened, a true Christmas miracle, a bailiff charged into the courtroom at the eleventh hour, bringing with him boxes and boxes of letters to Santa Claus. Evidence that, along with the bell ringing, hooting, and hollering of the children in the glary, swayed the judge to rule in favor of Kringle.
A loud cheer broke out in the court and singing soon followed. As for Santa, it was the kind of win that pushed his victory quote into third person territory. "I'm thrilled and delighted that, people who believe have come through for Santa Claus." Said Kringle.
So this Christmas, when you crawl out of bed and find that special gift under the tree, it's because enough people had the bravery to believe that Santa Claus is real.