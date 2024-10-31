KSI

The funds will help KSI continue offering quality programs and services at the camp, enriching the lives of children with disabilities.

MILFORD, Del. - Kent-Sussex Industries, Inc. has received a $1,000 grant from the Kent County Levy Court to support renovations to the kitchen at Kamp Lenape, a summer camp for children with diverse abilities.

KSI, a non-profit organization, provides vocational training, employment opportunities, community integration and essential services for individuals with disabilities across Kent and Sussex Counties.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

