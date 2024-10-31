MILFORD, Del. - Kent-Sussex Industries, Inc. has received a $1,000 grant from the Kent County Levy Court to support renovations to the kitchen at Kamp Lenape, a summer camp for children with diverse abilities.
The funds will help KSI continue offering quality programs and services at the camp, enriching the lives of children with disabilities.
KSI, a non-profit organization, provides vocational training, employment opportunities, community integration and essential services for individuals with disabilities across Kent and Sussex Counties.