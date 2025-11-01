MILFORD, Del. - KSI (Kent-Sussex Industries) hosted legislators and community partners to showcase the newest phase of renovations at its Milford Skill Development Center, featuring expanded training spaces designed to enhance opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
The group says the updates include a new pre-vocational training center that offers participants more individualized instruction and engagement when not performing paid work.
The redesigned area complements the Life Enrichment space added in the southern wing in 2023, moving away from what the group says was the open manufacturing setup the center was once known for.
Completed this summer, KSI says the renovation was funded by a $500,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant administered through Kent County Levy Court and an additional $100,000 from Delaware’s Community Reinvestment Fund. According to KSI, the project also added a Life Skills Training center equipped with laundry facilities, a kitchen, dining area, and bedroom space to help participants practice daily living skills.
The WSFS Cares Foundation contributed $10,000 to furnish the Life Skills area with appliances, including a washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove. KSI plans to open the facility to schools to support students transitioning to independent living.