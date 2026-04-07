GEORGETOWN, Del. - La Red Health Center is expanding care options in Sussex County with the addition of chiropractic services at its Georgetown location.
Beginning in April 2026, Dr. Andrew Riddle, owner of Atlantic Chiropractic, will provide care at the health center two mornings per week. He will collaborate with La Red providers to evaluate, diagnose and treat musculoskeletal conditions in referred patients using chiropractic adjustments and related techniques.
Riddle previously worked as a registered nurse in adult and pediatric intensive care units before earning his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Parker University’s College of Chiropractic. Riddle said he is focused on improving access to care in underserved communities.
“Chiropractic medicine is a cost-effective way to treat a wide range of conditions and can help identify issues that might otherwise go unnoticed during routine primary care visits,” said Riddle. “We build relationships with patients through consistent care, helping them progress and ultimately return to optimal function.”
Chiropractic care typically follows a structured treatment plan that may begin with visits twice a week and taper off as patients improve, said a release from La Red. It is commonly used to treat migraines, neck pain, whiplash, back pain, spinal disc issues and extremity pain.
The Delaware Division of Public Health has highlighted chiropractic care as an alternative to opioid medications through its Help Is Here DE initiative, underscoring its potential role in addressing pain without reliance on prescription drugs.
Rachel Hersh, CEO of La Red Health Center, said the service will benefit many patients who perform physically demanding work.
“By offering alternatives to opioid medications, we are helping reduce the risk of substance use disorder while improving quality of life," said Hersh. "This integrated care model has proven successful at health centers across the country, and we are excited to bring it to our community.”
La Red Health Center serves more than 15,000 patients across southern Delaware.