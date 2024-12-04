Lajan Cephas

Lajan Cephas wins the Cambridge runoff election. (City of Cambridge)

CAMBRIDGE Md.- Lajan Cephas defeats former mayor Andrew Bradshaw in the election for a new mayor of Cambridge late Wednesday night. 

Cephas was declared the winner shortly after 9 p.m. as she earned 712 votes, while Bradshaw came in with 653.

This election was a runoff election due to neither of them receiving a majority of votes in Cambridge's mayoral election. Cephas even said in the last few months they expected it to be a runoff election.  

Bradshaw posted a video on his Facebook Dec. 4 after the votes had come in congratulating Lajan Cephas saying:

"I believe that she has the ability to be a great leader to this city and that the mantel now falls upon her in order to lead the city and now the campaign is over and the real job begins." 

A new mayor had to elected after Steve Rideout announced he was resigning as he is planning to relocate to a retirement community.

