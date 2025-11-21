DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Drivers should prepare for temporary lane closures along Route 1 at Dickinson Avenue in Dewey Beach as the Delaware Department of Transportation begins utility installation work on Monday, Nov. 24.
DelDOT said the work will require night-time lane closures to complete the project. People driving through the area should expect to see flaggers directing traffic, construction equipment on-site and possible minor delays.
The work is part of ongoing infrastructure improvements in the area, and drivers are urged to use caution and stay alert in the work zone.