BERLIN, Md. - The Berlin Fire Company is responding to a large industrial fire near 10595 Worcester Highway. The department was dispatched to the fire at 1:22 p.m. on Thursday.

The Ocean City Fire Department and Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department are assisting on the third alarm fire. Crews from Parsonsburg, Pittsville, Willards and Powellville Fire Departments are also helping fight the fire. The building on fire is a jet ski and boat dealer, Bayside Jet Drive. First responders are asking people to avoid the area during this time.

According to Berlin Fire Chief Andrew Grunden, everyone inside the building was able to get out safely, and no injuries have been reported. Grunden also says the building sustained such extensive damage that it will need to be demolished.

Fire crews remained on scene for hours working to bring the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

