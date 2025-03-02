SEAFORD, Del. - Multiple fire departments responded to a large vegetation fire on Ponderosa Drive on Saturday.The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company reported that the fire in Seaford originated from a cooking mishap in the woods.
The fire prompted a widespread emergency response, with crews battling the fire near Ponderosa Drive and Old Furnace Road in Seaford. According to emergency officials, the fires required extensive coordination, including the deployment of brush trucks, tankers and specialized vehicles.
Firefighters from Seaford, Blades, Laurel, Georgetown, Bridgeville, Greenwood, Millsboro, Ellendale, and Gumboro responded, along with Delaware State Forestry Services, the Sussex County Command Post, and the Sussex County Drone Team. Additional fire companies from Indian River, Dagsboro, Millville, Frankford, Wicomico, Milton, Bethany Beach, Parsonsburg, and Selbyville assisted with station cover-ups while frontline crews worked to control the fires.
Firefighters worked for over four hours to control the flames and prevent further spread. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage.
Officials are reminding the public to exercise extreme caution when handling open flames or cooking outdoors, particularly in dry, wooded areas where fire can spread rapidly.
Another fire this week in Lincoln, required help from DNREC and the Sussex County Department of Public Safety to maintain a smoldering at a soon-to-be construction site.